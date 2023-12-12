BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

BIOLASE Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,415. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical technology company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 503.34% and a negative net margin of 50.61%.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95,789 shares during the last quarter.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

