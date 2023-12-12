Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIREF) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on December 29th

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1457 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BIREF stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $7.22.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.04 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 9.66%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

