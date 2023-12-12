Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading 2.9% Higher

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 72,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 262,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $635.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.