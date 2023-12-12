Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $2.27

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.27, but opened at $2.39. Bitfarms shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 6,038,322 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on BITF shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $782.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 3.34.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITF. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Bitfarms by 44.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bitfarms by 76.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bitfarms by 1,237.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

