Bittensor Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.14 Million (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Bittensor has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $7.14 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bittensor has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for $318.54 or 0.00773208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 5,225,553 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

