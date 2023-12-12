BitTorrent-New Tops 24 Hour Volume of $114.09 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 159.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $114.09 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001985 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002297 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002734 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002273 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
