BitTorrent-New Tops 24 Hour Volume of $114.09 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 159.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $114.09 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002184 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001849 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002734 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002273 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.0000014 USD and is up 7.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $314,031,503.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

