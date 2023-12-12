BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 20th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BOE opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 148,285 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 146,251 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,026,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,610,000 after buying an additional 58,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

