BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Down 97.9% in November

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the November 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,247. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,028,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,044,000 after purchasing an additional 832,940 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 5,376,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 763,390 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,950,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 184,674 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,524,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 63,148 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 945,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 63,802 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

