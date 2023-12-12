BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Down 97.9% in November

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the November 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,247. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
