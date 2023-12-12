BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ECAT)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECATGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECAT opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $94,698.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,469,578 shares in the company, valued at $217,188,365.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,513,741 shares of company stock worth $67,846,905.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter valued at $707,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $312,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

