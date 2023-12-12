BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ECAT)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECAT opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $94,698.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,469,578 shares in the company, valued at $217,188,365.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,513,741 shares of company stock worth $67,846,905.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter valued at $707,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $312,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

