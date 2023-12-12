BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 20th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of BGT opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

