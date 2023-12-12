BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the November 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BME traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.16. 44,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,592. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $43.97.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

