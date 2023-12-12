BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

NYSE:BTA opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $10.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 389.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 50,227 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 1,051.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

