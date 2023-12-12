BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 20th

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

BIT opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 127,240 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 30,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

