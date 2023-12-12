BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 20th

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance
BIT opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
