BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Announces Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

MUC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.74. 401,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,856. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,718,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after acquiring an additional 762,169 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 440,672 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $7,528,000. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

