BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on December 29th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 166,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,517. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $12.54.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,087,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 63,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.