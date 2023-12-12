BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.62. 166,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,517. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth about $157,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

