BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MVT)

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2023

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MVT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 28,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,539. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 21.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 276.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,189 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 177,796 shares during the period. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT)

