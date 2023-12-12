BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MVT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 28,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,539. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 21.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 276.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,189 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 177,796 shares during the period. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.