BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on December 29th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

MVF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.87. 90,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,264. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $7.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2,429.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 110.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

