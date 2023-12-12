BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MVF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,264. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.53. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVF. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,487,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 36,529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 301,294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 28.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 871,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 193,965 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 30.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 143,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 94.1% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 476,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 231,009 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.