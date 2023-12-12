BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MYN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. 131,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,230. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYN. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 470,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 286,905 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $610,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.