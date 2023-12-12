BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 131,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,230. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

