BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,028. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.90.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $28,221.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,620,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,713,420.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 168,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,187 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- What is a good dividend yield?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.