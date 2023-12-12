BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,028. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $28,221.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,620,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,713,420.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 168,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,187 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

