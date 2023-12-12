BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. 6,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,028. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $28,221.26. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,620,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,713,420.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 168,843 shares of company stock worth $1,786,187 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPA. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 75,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.