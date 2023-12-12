BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. 6,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,028. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09.
Insider Activity at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $28,221.26. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,620,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,713,420.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 168,843 shares of company stock worth $1,786,187 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
