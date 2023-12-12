BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,963. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 16,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 26,193 shares during the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

