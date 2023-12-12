BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BBN stock opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 62.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.