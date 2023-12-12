BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of BBN stock opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
