BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Down 82.0% in November

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the November 15th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE BBN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,758. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. This is a boost from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
