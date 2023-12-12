BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Down 82.0% in November

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the November 15th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BBN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,758. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. This is a boost from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,039,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

