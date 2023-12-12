BNB Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.79 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $249.10 or 0.00608412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion and $1.42 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,696,293 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,696,467.31334105. The last known price of BNB is 250.17862098 USD and is up 7.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1833 active market(s) with $1,474,339,527.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.