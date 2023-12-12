Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director Acquires $27,120.00 in Stock

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) Director John J. Masterson acquired 4,000 shares of Bogota Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $27,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 152,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,787.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bogota Financial Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSBK traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 18,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,910. Bogota Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bogota Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bogota Financial by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 129,522 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bogota Financial by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bogota Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bogota Financial by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.