Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director John J. Masterson Acquires 2,320 Shares

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) Director John J. Masterson purchased 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $16,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 148,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,519.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bogota Financial stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.66. 18,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,910. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $88.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Bogota Financial by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bogota Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 46,177.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

