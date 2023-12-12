Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.950-5.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.3 billion-$10.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.5 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.13.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $127.89. 489,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $131.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.68%.

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 758.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

