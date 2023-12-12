Boralex (TSE:BLX) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Top Pick”

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$43.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$40.00. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on BLX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.15.

Shares of BLX traded down C$0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$31.10. 167,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,882. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$25.40 and a 52 week high of C$43.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.08. Boralex had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of C$178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.1235273 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,418,450.00. Insiders have bought a total of 55,295 shares of company stock worth $1,427,286 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

