BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.420-1.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. BOX also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.380-0.390 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOX. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

Get BOX alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BOX

BOX Stock Performance

BOX traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $24.53. 1,661,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,474. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.76, a PEG ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.93. BOX has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 147,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,693.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 147,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,693.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $328,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at $37,050,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $786,830. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 12.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.