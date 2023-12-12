Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.850-4.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Brady Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BRC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.35. The company had a trading volume of 132,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,169. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.74. Brady has a 52-week low of $44.71 and a 52-week high of $58.20.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Insider Activity at Brady

In related news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $29,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,555.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $134,555.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brady

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 34.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 27.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

