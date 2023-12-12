Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03). 1,151,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,574,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88 ($0.02).

Brave Bison Group Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £25.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Get Brave Bison Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Oliver Green bought 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($56,490.08). In related news, insider Philippa Norridge bought 303,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £6,073.72 ($7,624.55). Also, insider Oliver Green bought 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($56,490.08). Insiders have bought a total of 3,053,686 shares of company stock worth $6,107,372 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brave Bison Group

Brave Bison Group plc operates as a digital advertising agency in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising and technology services, include social media advertising, influencer marketing, paid media, search engine optimization, e-commerce software integration, system design, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brave Bison Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brave Bison Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.