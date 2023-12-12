Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $8.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $191.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.67. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.52.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,475 shares of company stock worth $5,088,452. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after buying an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after buying an additional 1,025,907 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 973,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,703,000 after buying an additional 243,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $34,383,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

