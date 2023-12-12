BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.180-8.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.7 billion-$7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.0 billion.

BRP Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ DOOO traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $57.99. 129,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,502. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.51. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.15.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOOO shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised shares of BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.20.

Institutional Trading of BRP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BRP by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BRP by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in BRP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BRP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after buying an additional 30,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Featured Articles

