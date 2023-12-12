Burberry Group plc (BRBY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 18.30 on January 26th

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.30 ($0.23) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Burberry Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,510 ($18.96) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,262.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.14. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,435.50 ($18.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,656 ($33.34). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,656.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,974.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRBY shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,230 ($27.99) target price on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.62) to GBX 1,750 ($21.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,614 ($20.26) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.34) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,899.14 ($23.84).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burberry Group news, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,563 ($19.62) per share, with a total value of £78,150 ($98,104.44). In related news, insider Gerry M. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,563 ($19.62) per share, with a total value of £78,150 ($98,104.44). Also, insider Jonathan Akeroyd bought 6,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,489 ($18.69) per share, for a total transaction of £99,986.35 ($125,516.38). Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Burberry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.