CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the November 15th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. 42,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,948. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $1.55.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

