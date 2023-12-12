CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the November 15th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CaixaBank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. 42,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,948. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $1.55.
About CaixaBank
