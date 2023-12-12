Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.62

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.62 and last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 1246354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.42.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 821,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,805,000 after buying an additional 203,509 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 13.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 75.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 56,452 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 260.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

