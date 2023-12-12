Camping World Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

Camping World has raised its dividend by an average of 98.4% annually over the last three years. Camping World has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Camping World to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Camping World Stock Down 0.1 %

Camping World stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.83. 38,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,284. Camping World has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.32 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camping World will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,749,000 after purchasing an additional 296,992 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth about $908,000. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWH. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Camping World

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

