Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $21.41. 136,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,176,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSIQ shares. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.50). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 20.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

