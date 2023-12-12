Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Short Interest Update

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Captiva Verde Wellness Stock Performance
Captiva Verde Wellness stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,605. Captiva Verde Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
About Captiva Verde Wellness
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Captiva Verde Wellness
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- What is a good dividend yield?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Captiva Verde Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captiva Verde Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.