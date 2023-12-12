Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Short Interest Update

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Captiva Verde Wellness Stock Performance

Captiva Verde Wellness stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,605. Captiva Verde Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

About Captiva Verde Wellness

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. It offers products, including cannabis oil and psilocybin. The company's assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

