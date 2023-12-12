Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $21.32.
