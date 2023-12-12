Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2023

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the November 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of TAST stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. 390,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.51 million, a PE ratio of 133.50 and a beta of 2.36. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $8.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TASTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $475.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ahmad Filsoof sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $163,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Get Our Latest Report on TAST

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.