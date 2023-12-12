Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the November 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of TAST stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. 390,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.51 million, a PE ratio of 133.50 and a beta of 2.36. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $8.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $475.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Filsoof sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $163,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

