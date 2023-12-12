Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Short Interest Up 242.9% in November

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RENE remained flat at $10.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,947. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $11.92.

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Growth Co. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 1,509.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after buying an additional 1,295,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter valued at $9,834,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 143.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 2,758.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 562,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 542,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 76.9% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,150,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

