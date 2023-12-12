Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $485.28 million and approximately $11.28 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,224,913,124 coins and its circulating supply is 11,607,757,385 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,223,519,936 with 11,606,434,530 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04293347 USD and is up 3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $12,115,974.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

