Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Down to $27.70

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.70, but opened at $27.00. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 734,107 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.29. On average, analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 22.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 44.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

