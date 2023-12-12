Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Down to $27.70

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.70, but opened at $27.00. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 734,107 shares traded.
Cassava Sciences Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.29. On average, analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
