Caxton Associates LP Acquires 7,832 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,479,000 after buying an additional 10,775,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 497.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,556 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.3 %

TXN stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.83. 1,402,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,119,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

