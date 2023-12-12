Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 87,546 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,546 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,000. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.98. 10,276,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,976,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.47 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $63.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

