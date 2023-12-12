Caxton Associates LP Increases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 2.3% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $15,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2,375.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $1,758,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,364,725.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $1,758,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 116,679 shares in the company, valued at $27,364,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,118. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $3.76 on Tuesday, reaching $272.51. 418,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,777. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.88 and a 1-year high of $279.33. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.63.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

